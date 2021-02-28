https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/shots-fired-at-police-in-austin

Officers were shot at while responding to an incident early Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:10 a.m., officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when someone shot at them as they entered a courtyard, Chicago police said.

The officers were not struck and did not return fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

