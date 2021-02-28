https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/28/stick-a-fork-in-andrew-cuomo-hes-done-n1429056

Between killing thousands of elderly folks with his deadly nursing home COVID-19 policy, and the now two allegations of sexual harassment, the Emmy Award-winning Governor Andrew Cuomo has found himself lacking in political capital recently… and it just got worse.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally spoken out about the allegations against the governor, and called both of the charges made against him “credible.”

“The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity,” Pelosi said in an exclusive statement provided to Fox News. “The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved.”

On Friday, the New York Times published the accusations of a second former Cuomo aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, who said that when she was alone with Cuomo in his office, the governor asked her about her sex life. She claimed he asked if she “had ever been with an older man,” and made other suggestive comments that made her believe she was being propositioned for sex. Bennett’s accusations came on the heels of another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, detailing the sexual harassment she allegedly experienced from the disgraced governor. Boylan originally came forward in December, in a blog post on Medium, which we reported here at PJ Media, but the mainstream media wasn’t particularly interested in the story at the time.

Prior to these recent allegations gaining traction in the media, a growing number of Democrats in the New York state senate had already tried to strip Cuomo of his emergency COVID powers, and he faced calls for him to be impeached and prosecuted for his cover-up of nursing home COVID deaths. The sexual harassment allegations on top of that are likely too much for him to overcome and restore his legacy.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

“I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”

Prior to the recent controversies finally getting noticed by the mainstream media, Cuomo had been talked about as a potential presidential candidate, and even a replacement for Biden on the 2020 ballot. Cuomo was also rumored to be on Joe Biden’s shortlist for U.S. attorney general. Last year, Biden called Cuomo’s leadership during the pandemic the “gold standard.” The White House has since refused to condemn Cuomo over the nursing home COVID scandal. But, that may not matter. With Speaker Pelosi calling the allegations against Cuomo credible, his political future went from “in doubt” to “pretty much over.”

