The Supreme Court on Monday rejected two of pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s lawsuits challenging 2020 electoral results in Arizona and Wisconsin, two states then-PresidentTrump lost to now President Joe Biden.

“The petitions for writs of mandamus are denied,” the court said without explanation regarding Powell’s suits

The rejection comes after Trump on Sunday night reiterated to a welcoming crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference that he lost reelection as result of changes local election officials in key states made to balloting rules.

“Had we had a fair election, the results would have been much different,” Trump said.

Powell has claims that election technology companies such as Dominion Voting Systems colluded with Democrats to ensure a win for Biden

This rejection marks the most recent of over 40 failed lawsuits filed challenging the 2020 election.

