The 78th Golden Globes Awards telecast was rocked by a major technical glitch during Sunday night’s virtual broadcast.

After Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced Daniel Kaluuya the winner of the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah, the camera kicked to Kaluuya, whose audio feed malfunctioned.

Kaluuya (one of the two black Britons with the first two awards of the night, Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role went to John Boyega for his role in Amazon Prime’s Small Axe) played radical Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. His sound cut out for several second, while he spoke, before returning. Actress Laura Dern was presenting and apologized for the “technical problem.”

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/3xHF3KRccm — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

“You did me dirty! Am I on? Is this on? Can you hear me now? Alright, cool, we got this,” Kaluuya said before delivering his speech.

Poehler actually joked and bragged about the tech savviness of NBC’s virtual broadcast during her opening monologue. “The technology is so great, you are never going to be able to tell the difference, it’s going to be smooth sailing,” she said as she and co-host Tina Fey stood next to each other in a virtual split screen.

Poehler hosted live from Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel while Fey hosted live from New York’s Rainbow Room.

