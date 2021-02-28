https://townhall.com/columnists/wayneallynroot/2021/02/28/the-communist-takeover-of-the-united-states-n2585431

This is part deux of my series on the communist takeover of the United States. Part one, last week’s column, centered on the real new president: Barack Obama. I do believe the new president is, in fact, the old president. This is the third term of Obama.

The first time around, Obama tried his best to destroy America, American exceptionalism, our Judeo-Christian values, our capitalist economic system, our health care system (17.7% of the U.S. economy in 2019) and the great American middle class.

Obama gave it his best shot. He crippled America, but he couldn’t quite finish the job. He needed Hillary Clinton to be elected to do that, but we all know how that turned out. Former President Donald Trump managed to bring out the biggest turnout of white middle-class voters in history for the 2016 election. Obama vowed to never let that happen again.

Hence the election of the old, weak, feeble, brain-dead Basement Biden, who’s clearly hopelessly lost and confused with dementia. He’s fallen, and he can’t get up. Obama likes it that way. Joe Biden is Obama’s puppet and front guy. Obama can now finish the job and do it under the cover of darkness. He can carry out his plan more ruthlessly than he ever could when he was the first black president and wanted to convince American voters he wasn’t “radical” or “extreme.” Back then, Obama had to move with caution; he had to boil the frog slowly, as I warned in my 2013 No. 1 national bestseller, “The Ultimate Obama Survival Guide.”

All that is history. No more moving with caution. See Biden’s record-setting executive orders. They are as radical and Marxist as anything ever seen in America’s history.

Here in part two, I will explain Obama’s actual plan. I learned it at Columbia University from 1979 to 1983. I was Obama’s classmate at the Ivy League college where Marxism and the destruction of America were taught in every classroom. The plan was called Cloward-Piven, named after a husband-wife team of Columbia professors.

Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven created the perfect Marxist plan: Get every American possible on welfare and other government handout programs in order to overwhelm the system, bring the national debt to levels never imagined, bankrupt America and bring business owners to their knees when the economy collapses. Then you’ve got a socialist country.

I recognize exactly what’s happening today in America with Biden as the PINO (president in name only). Obama is using a modified Cloward-Piven plan.

Democrats (aka socialists and Marxists) have tried to get everyone on welfare for the past 38 years, since Obama and I graduated from Columbia. They came close, but they could never quite overwhelm and collapse the system. The success of capitalism and former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump got in the way.

But now Obama has modified the plan. He is going to use the next four years to open the borders and MAFA (Make America Foreign Again). If you can’t get every American on welfare, then change the composition of America.

Open the borders and recruit millions — eventually tens of millions — of foreigners who don’t speak English; who know nothing about American history or the U.S. Constitution; who have no education, talent or skills; who require cradle-to-grave welfare; who will vote Democratic forevermore in order to keep the welfare checks coming.

Soon America will be so filled with foreigners that America will become foreign to Americans. And those foreigners will tip the scale and overwhelm the system with all their welfare, food stamps, free health care, free education and a thousand other needs.

Have you seen Biden’s executive actions? Have you closely watched Biden’s first five weeks in office? It’s all dedicated to open borders. It’s an obsession. It’s all about illegal aliens. It’s about giving them every form of welfare imaginable. It’s about giving them rights, privileges and advantages American-born citizens don’t have.

This is the Cloward-Piven plan Obama and I learned at Columbia, modified by Obama. He’s overwhelming the system and collapsing the U.S. economy by flooding our nation with illegal aliens. The floodgates are open. The disaster has begun.

In part three, next week, I’ll identify every detail of this plan.

Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, entrepreneur, best-selling author, nationally syndicated talk show host on USA Radio Network at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST/3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

