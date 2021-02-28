http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VOeGPtKnwPE/

Former President Trump blasted the Democrat Party on Sunday for endangering women’s sports by allowing transgender athletes to compete against biological women.

Trump emphasized that “we must the integrity of women’s sports”:

Donald Trump: “What coach wants to recruit a young woman if her record could be easily broken by someone who was born a man?… ..I think it’s crazy, we must protect the integrity of women’s sports.” From #TommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/fXgPBURHrV — Drew 2.0 💙 (@StokieDrew) February 28, 2021

Trump’s call to protect women’s health and their athletic achievements from being harmed or corrupted by biological males infiltrating their sports, drew widespread backlash from liberal elites in politics, entertainment, and media:

TMZ Sports ridiculously claimed that Trump’s attack was directed at the transgender community:

https://t.co/oEqbA4W5V7 Donald Trump took direct aim at the transgender community at CPAC 2021 — complaining women’s sports were being turned upside down … and vowing to protect it at all costs. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 28, 2021

In a botched attempt to show everyone how smart he is, writer Jeff Sharlet over-thought the comment and ended up saying something silly:

Here comes the transphobia. “Women’s sports,” says Trump, relishing and twisting the words. “If this is not changed, women’s sports as we now know it will die… We must protect the *integrity* of women’s sports,” he says, tying transphobia to “election integrity.” — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) February 28, 2021

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor decided to ignore the health and well-being of female athletes by trying to twist Trump’s comments into an attack on the transgender community.

Former President Trump delivered extensive criticism of transgender women competing in women’s sports. While in office, he repeatedly limited the rights of transgender Americans. Many criticized him as being transphobic. Some background: https://t.co/CkZtUuqvdi — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 28, 2021

New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman whiffed entirely in a vain attempt to misrepresent Trump’s comments as “mocking trans women”:

Extended riff from Trump mocking trans women in women’s sports. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 28, 2021

Calling the GOP the party of alleged rapists and enablers the day after a second sexual harassment claim against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo became public is something.

This x 1000. The GOP is the party of alleged rapists like Donald Trump, pedophile enablers like Jim Jordan, and unrepentant abusers like Brett Kavanaugh. Their attacks on trans people is crude, ham-handed misdirection that would not fool Penn and Teller. https://t.co/yYWyETtm3C — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 28, 2021

Of course, you know Vox had to say something:

The transphobia part of Trump’s CPAC speech gets a big standing ovation. Republicans remain big on bigotry pic.twitter.com/h1NuKPq5gI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

Some, like POLITICO columnist Jeff Greenfield, took the snarky road. Though, it is amazing the speed at which the issue of the health and safety of women became the source of mockery and scorn for the left.

Oh boy, Trump is no zeroing in on the key issue of our time: transgendered athletes as a threat to women’s sports. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) February 28, 2021

The Blade’s Chris Johnson apparently never had his 1st place trophy taken by someone who was biologically bigger, faster, and stronger than him:

Wow. Trump found a way to get fears about transgender kids in sports in his CPAC speech. “Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women; it’s not good for women’s sports.” — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) February 28, 2021

Some people were just boring:

“Women’s sports” only matter to Trump and the GOP because they are hateful transphobic monsters. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #CPAC2021 #CPAC — Kate (@ImSpeaking13) February 28, 2021

Of course, Trump had his supporters as well:

If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports. He never kowtows to the Left. #CPAC2021 #CPAC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 28, 2021

No, he didn’t attack the transgender community. TMZ should stick to C-list celebrity gossip. https://t.co/iKGVOVgQvF — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 28, 2021

Trump is hitting homeruns by talking about Democrats’ war on women’s sports. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2021

All in all, not a bad speech.

