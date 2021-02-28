https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/must-worried-minneapolis-adds-4th-layer-fencing-outside-courthouse-spends-1-million-social-media-influencers-derek-chauvin-trial/

Minneapolis is spending millions to protect the city from leftist rioters during the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd last year during a police arrest.

The death of George Floyd resulted in mass riots and damages into the billions.

Hundreds of Minneapolis businesses and homes were destroyed by the leftist rioters.

The top photo is from last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: US Dr. Ralph Baric Was Reviewing Moderna and Dr. Fauci’s Coronavirus Vaccine in December 2019! — What’s Going On?

The bottom photo below shows the security fence around Minneapolis Courthouse for the Derek Chauvin – George Floyd trial.

There are now four layers to the fence around the courthouse.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since last May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots — and that was the number back in June 2020!

Black Lives Matter was linked to conservatively 91% of the riots that resulted in the most expensive property damage in a single year in US insurance history.

Minneapolis is hoping there won’t be a repeat this year.

Minneapolis is also hiring six social media influencers to spread city-approved propaganda during the Derek Chauvin trial.

CBS News reported:

The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved paying six social media influencers to spread city-approved messaging and updates throughout the upcoming murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in George Floyd’s death. On Friday, the council approved $1,181,500 for communication with the community during the trial, CBS Minnesota reports. The city says social media partners will help dispel potential misinformation, and that the influencers will intentionally target Black, Native American, Somali, Hmong and Latinx communities with their messaging. Each influencer will be paid $2,000. The goal is to “increase access to information to communities that do not typically follow mainstream news sources or City communications channels and/or who do not consume information in English,” the Minneapolis City Council said in a statement. “It’s also an opportunity to create more two-way communication between the City and communities.” The city council hasn’t finalized how they will choose the influencers, but said selections will be based on recommendations from the city’s Neighborhood and Community Relations staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

