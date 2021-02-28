https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/election-rigged-supreme-court-courts-not-want-anything-trump-blasts-fraudulent-election-cowardly-scotus-video/

President Trump unloaded on the “rigged” and fraudulent 2020 election during his CPAC Speech in Orlando, Florida.

Trump slammed the corruption in the 2020 election and the cowardly Supreme Court.

President Trump, “The election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts did not want to do anything about it!”

President Trump was 100% accurate.

He was robbed! And now America will suffer!

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING! President Donald Trump Live at CPAC 2021 at 3:40 PM ET — LIVESTREAM via RSBN Channel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

