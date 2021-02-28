https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-restaurant-video-recall

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was seen inside a restaurant in Fresno, California, where restaurants are only permitted to be open if they are outside because of Newsom’s own stay-at-home order.

Newsom is seen on a TikTok video and photos at the Los Amigos restaurant in Fresno. Based on Newsom’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” restrictions, Fresno is a purple tier area, which means the area has “widespread” COVID-19 infections. Purple tier regions prohibit bars, breweries, and distilleries to be open, plus indoor dining is banned. Only restaurants and wineries may offer outdoor service.

Despite Newsom’s own strict coronavirus constraints that he signed into effect, the governor was inside a restaurant. Newsom, who has preached social distancing to his constituents for months, is seen not physically distancing in the restaurant.

The video that was originally posted to TikTok shows Newsom with comedian George Lopez.

In a video posted by the restaurant, Lopez is seen without a face mask and not practicing social distancing, which Newsom has demanded all Californians practice since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chef Andrew Gruel, a prominent restaurateur in Los Angeles, claimed that Newsom was “dining/drinking” at the restaurant. He astutely noted that the restaurant had a table full of refreshments that commenters believe to be pitchers of water with limes or margaritas.

Gruel called for Newsom’s resignation on Twitter:

Newsom must resign ASAP. Yesterday he was inside a restaurant dining and doing a painfully cringe-worthy “bit” with George Lopez in a county that is NOT ALLOWED to have indoor dining. It is in purple tier. This is a slap in the face to every restaurant worker. Every citizen.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told Fox News that the governor did not dine at the restaurant. Newsom’s camp said he was there to meet with the restaurant’s owners, who received a COVID-19 relief grant.

Newsom infamously sparked criticism in November after he flouted his own coronavirus rules when he was caught dining at the luxurious French Laundry in Napa. The Michelin-star restaurant reportedly received $2.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration, which is allegedly 17 times more than the average California restaurant.

California voters who are disappointed in Newsom’s leadership and hypocrisy during the coronavirus pandemic have started a petition to recall him. The petition organized by The Recall Newsom campaign purportedly has 1,825,000 signatures, more than the necessary threshold of 1,497,709 signatures.

During a speech at CPAC, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell hinted that he may run for governor of California if Newsom is recalled.

