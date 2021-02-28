https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-biden-said-no-vaccine-said-didnt-know-going-video/

President Trump celebrated his administration’s achievements on “Operation Warpspeed” to create a COVID vaccine.

President Trump: If we had an honest media, which we don’t, they would say it loud and clear. By the time I left that magnificent house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, almost 20 million Americans had already been vaccinated. 1.5 million were administered just on my final day alone… Biden said there was no vaccine. Say it again, Joe. I actually don’t believe he said that in a malicious way. I think he said it because he didn’t know what the hell was happening. (laughter) … We took care of a lot of people including on December 21st we took care of Joe Biden. He got his shot. He got his vaccine. He forgot.