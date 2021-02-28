https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-calls-conservative-states-punish-tech-companies-major-sanctions-censor-conservatives/
President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.
This was President Trump’s first public speech since leaving office in January.
President Trump told the crowd he was NOT starting a new political party.
He suggested he might run again to “beat Democrats a third time!”
He called out election fraud in the 2020 election.
And, President Trump called on conservative states to start sanctioning the far-left tech giants when they censor conservatives.
President Trump: “The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition. Republicans, conservatives must open up our platforms and repeal Section 230 liability protection. And if the federal government refuses to act, then every state in the Union where we have the votes, which is a lot of them, big tech giants like Twitter, Google, and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.”
Via Daily Wire.
TRUMP: “The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition.”
He then compliments GOP governors like Ron DeSantis who have gone after big tech. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/3uhRfGP52x
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021