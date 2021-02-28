https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-calls-on-republican-controlled-states-to-punish-tech-companies-with-major-sanctions-if-they-censor-conservatives

Former President Donald Trump called on Republican-controlled states to punish big tech companies that censor conservatives by enacting “major sanctions” against those companies.

“The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition,” Trump said. “Republicans, conservatives must open up our platforms and repeal Section 230 liability protection. And if the federal government refuses to act, then every state in the Union where we have the votes, which is a lot of them, big tech giants like Twitter, Google, and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.”

“And Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and in Texas and other states are doing this,” Trump continued. “If they do what they’re doing, Florida, and that legislation will pass, and Texas and others will have tremendous power to do what’s right and what’s fair.”

WATCH:

TRUMP: “The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition.” He then compliments GOP governors like Ron DeSantis who have gone after big tech. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/3uhRfGP52x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

