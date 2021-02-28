https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/540925-trump-calls-on-republicans-to-get-rid-of-cheney-other-gop-critics

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) called out by name each of the 17 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict him and called on Republicans to “get rid” of them.

Trump on Sunday labeled the seven senators and 10 House members as “grandstanders” and concluded his list of disloyal lawmakers with House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 The Memo: CPAC fires starting gun on 2024 Trump Jr.: There are ‘plenty’ of GOP incumbents who should be challenged MORE (R-Wyo.), who he called a “warmonger” who “loves seeing our troops fighting.”

The former president praised the Wyoming Republican Party’s censure of Cheney following her vote to impeach him, telling the conservative crowd that it was “good news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So hopefully they’ll get rid of her with the next election,” he said. “Get rid of ‘em all.”

Trump used his speech at CPAC, the first major public appearance since leaving the presidency, to solidify his hold as the leader of the Republican Party as the impeachment vote exposed fissions in the party.

Cheney was not in attendance at the conference after she received backlash for her vote to impeach Trump after the riot at the Capitol.

Last week she split from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ Sunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues MORE during a press conference when she said she didn’t think Trump should speak at CPAC due to his role in the raid on the Capitol.

Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump have been censured by state and county political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the GOP House members who backed impeachment are expected to face pro-Trump contenders in upcoming primaries, including Cheney and Rep. Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezTrump Jr.: There are ‘plenty’ of GOP incumbents who should be challenged Trump endorses former aide against pro-impeachment Republican The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Tanden’s odds plummet to lead OMB MORE (R-Ohio) whose opponent Trump has already endorsed.

The conference’s straw poll showed that the former president maintains majority support within the party, with 55 percent of participants saying they would back Trump in a 2024 presidential run.

The House impeached Trump for allegedly inciting the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but the Senate dismissed the charge, although the upper chamber had the most bipartisan support for conviction during an impeachment trial in history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

