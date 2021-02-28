https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-debunks-claims-he-is-creating-new-party-were-not-starting-new-parties-we-have-the-gop

Former President Donald Trump said during his CPAC speech on Sunday that he is not going to create a new political party, despite reports that he was considering doing so, saying that there was no need to because “we have the Republican Party.”

“We will do what we’ve done right from the beginning, which is to win,” Trump said. “We’re not starting new parties. You know, they kept saying, ‘He’s going to start a brand new party.’ We have the Republican Party; it’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.”

WATCH:

TRUMP: “We have the Republican Party… I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/192lpOwgXA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.