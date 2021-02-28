https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-expected-shoot-discussion-starting-party-cpac-speech/

Former President Donald Trump is expected to shoot down the idea of launching his own party to rival the GOP — and will “walk right up to the line” of announcing a 2024 run, without actually doing so.

According to a Suffolk Poll published last week, 46 percent of Republican voters would support a new party formed by Trump, while 27 percent remain undecided. Only 27 percent said that they would stick with the GOP over Trump.

However, an early excerpt from the CPAC speech obtained by Fox News says that he will not be starting a new party.

“We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before,” Trump is expected to say.

A source also told Fox that Trump will walk “right up to the line of announcing another campaign,” but not to expect another golden escalator moment just yet.

A 54 percent majority of Trump supporters told the pollsters from Suffolk that they feel more loyalty to Donald Trump than to the Republican Party.

Sunday’s speech will be President Trump’s first major appearance since leaving office. The network reports that his speech will likely be over an hour long.

