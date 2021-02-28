https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-hammers-biden-over-trans-athletic-policies-if-its-not-changed-womens-sports-will-die

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden during his Sunday CPAC speech over the issue of women’s sports.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports,” Trump said. “Lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports. Hate to say that, ladies, but got a lot of new records that [are] being shattered. You know, for years, the weightlifting, every ounce is like a big deal for many years. All of a sudden, somebody comes along and beats it by 100 pounds.”

“Now, young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males,” Trump continued. “It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are. The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with ease, smashed. If this is not changed, women’s sports, as we know it, will die, they’ll end, it’ll end. What coach, if I’m a coach, you know, I want to be a great coach, what coach, as an example, wants to recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by somebody who was born a man? Not too many of those coaches around, right? If they are around, they won’t be around long because they’re gonna have a big problem when the record is, ‘We’re 0-16, but we’re getting better.’ No, I think it’s crazy, I think it’s just crazy what’s happening. We must protect the integrity of women’s sports — so important.”

“Is that controversial?” Trump asked as the audience cheered.

“We must protect the integrity of women’s sports.” – President Trump #CPAC pic.twitter.com/zyRoWdeOn2 — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 28, 2021

