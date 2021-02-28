https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-has-received-covid-19-vaccination?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump each had COVID-19 vaccinations in January, an adviser confirmed to The Hill.

The couple got an initial vaccine dose while in the White House and have since had another dose, the adviser indicated, according to the outlet.

Last year President Trump and the First Lady both tested positive for coronavirus.

