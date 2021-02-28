https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-loyalist-katrina-pearson-preparing-bid-open-texas-house-seat-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump campaign strategist Katrina Pierson is taking steps to run for the Texas House seat left open by the death last year of GOP Rep. Ron Wright.

Pierson, a Tea Party activist, was a spokesperson for the 2016 Trump campaign and an adviser for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

She plans to make a final decision in the next couple of days on whether to run for the seat, southeast of Fort Worth, reports The Hill newspaper.

Pierson is expected to receive Trump’s backing.

“There is a lot of excitement about my potential candidacy, and I am honored to have so much local support,” she told The Hill on Sunday. “As a proven conservative fighter, from my home state of Texas, I remain committed to furthering the America First agenda. I was with President Trump long before the historic escalator ride, and I remain with him still. I will make my final decision within the next 48 hours.”

Candidates who plan to seek Wright’s seat have until Wednesday to formally file the paperwork.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

