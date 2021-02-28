https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-names-republicans-in-house-and-senate-that-he-is-going-after-gives-special-attention-to-one

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday during his speech at CPAC that moving forward, he was going to work on getting certain kinds of Republicans elected to office, and he named specific Republicans in the House and the Senate that he will likely be targeting.

“I will be actively working to elect strong, tough, and smart Republican leaders,” Trump said. “Now more than ever is the time for tough, strong, and energetic Republican leaders who have spines of steel. We need strong leadership. We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to Democrats, the media, and the radicals who want to turn America into a socialist country.”

“Instead of attacking me and, more importantly, the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy in opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the Democrats,” Trump continued. “I’ve said to some of them, I said, you know, during the Obama years and now during Biden, if you spent the same energy on attacking them, you’d actually be successful.”

Trump then named those in the Senate and the House that he will likely be targeting moving forward.

“The Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey,” Trump said. “And in the house, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, that’s another beauty, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, and of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney, how about that?”

“The good news is in her state, she’s been censured, and in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen,” Trump added.

The New York Times noted that those who Trump named are the Republicans who “voted in support of his second impeachment” and that Trump called “for their ouster from office.”

Trump making special mention of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) comes after Cheney championed impeaching Trump following the January 6 riot and has repeatedly attacked Trump since the trial concluded. Last week, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy backed Trump speaking at CPAC, Cheney told reporters “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

“To further his political goals, Mr. Trump is forming a new super PAC,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “He already has a Save America political-action committee, which had raised more than $31 million by the end of 2020 as he challenged the election results. The Save America PAC is considered a leadership committee and individual donations are capped at $5,000 a year. Super PACs, also known as independent expenditure-only political committees, can accept unlimited funds, including from corporations.”

