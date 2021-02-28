https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-urges-followers-oust-rinos-cpac-speech-targets-romney-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump on Sunday at the annual CPAC event urged the conservative-mined crowd to vote out the “RINOs” – citing 10 congressional Republicans who each in recent weeks have opposed him.

Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference named the10 GOP House members who voted in favor of the article of impeachment accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and the seven Republican senators who voted to convict him in the Senate trial on the impeachment charge.

“The Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey,” Trump said. “And in the House, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, that’s another beauty, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, and of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney, how about that?”

Trump also said Republicans in office should be fighting harder against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer rather than him.

“If Republicans do not stick together, the RINOs that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party of the American worker, and will destroy our country itself. The RINOs, you know? Republican in name only,” Trump said.

Despite his calls for ousting incumbent Republicans, Trump insisted the Republican Party was unified, except for “a handful of Washington, D.C, establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country.”

