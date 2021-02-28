https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-pays-love-and-respect-to-rush-limbaugh-during-cpac-speech

Former President Donald Trump commemorated the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh during his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

“I also want to pay my love and respect to the great Rush Limbaugh, who is watching closely and smiling down on us,” Trump told the enthusiastic audience.

“He is watching, and he’s loving it, and he loves Kathryn,” he continued, addressing Limbaugh’s wife, who was in attendance. “Kathryn, thank you for being here, so great. Thank you, Kathryn. He loved you, Kathryn, I will tell you that.”

Limbaugh, an outspoken Trump supporter, died Feb. 17 at the age of 70 after a yearlong battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Limbaugh helped shape modern conservatism and left an indelible mark on American politics. Known for his bombastic rhetoric, he antagonized some of the Right’s favorite foes over the decades.

Limbaugh was privately laid to rest last week in St. Louis, Missouri. As The Daily Wire reported:

Rush Limbaugh was buried in a very private ceremony at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, said in a statement that her husband was “honorably laid to rest” with close, immediate family in attendance, according to the Southeast Missourian. There will be a virtual celebration of life service held in the future for the public. The late conservative radio host’s flag-draped casket was drawn by horses to his grave, which lies about 120 miles north of his native Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Sources told local KFTK that the cemetery was closed to the public for several hours Wednesday while around 40 family members and dignitaries had to pass through security before being allowed on the grounds.

Joel C. Rosenberg, a friend and former employee of Limbaugh, recently wrote about how Limbaugh became a devout Christian in his final years, which offered him hope and comfort when he knew he was dying. Rosenberg noted how extraordinary it was for Limbaugh to have spoken about his faith publicly in the months before his death.

As The Daily Wire noted:

“It was because he had truly wrestled through the claims of Jesus for himself, and come to the conclusion that Jesus really did die on the cross, rise again, and was the Messiah, the Savior and the King of the universe,” said Rosenberg. “And having placed his faith in Christ’s love and forgiveness, he now had a certain, definitive hope that he was going to heaven when he died, and peace for every day before that.” Rosenberg noted how extraordinary it was for Limbaugh to have spoken about his faith publicly in the months before his death. “For such a public person, Rush was also intensely private. But he began talking about his faith in Christ, and I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt it was real.”

