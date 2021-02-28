https://thehill.com/homenews/news/540917-trump-rules-out-starting-a-new-party-at-cpac

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE ruled out the possibility of forming a new political party during his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday.

In his speech, the former president lambasted the media for reports that he was in discussions with advisers about possibly forming a new political party. According to The Wall Street Journal in January, Trump floated calling such a party the “Patriot Party.”

“You know, they kept saying, ‘he’s going to start a brand new party,'” Trump said, before adding: “That was fake news. Fake News.”

“We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party,” he continued.

The former president indicated that forming a new party would divide the GOP electorate as the party seeks to reclaim majorities in the House and Senate.

“Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote, so that you can never win. No, we’re not interested in that,” Trump said.

The former president’s speech is his first major public address since his departure from the White House, and comes amid continued unsubstantiated claims that he was the legitimate victor of the 2020 election. That view was echoed onstage at CPAC Sunday by the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, who addressed the crowd just hours before Trump’s speech.

“My biggest honor today is gonna be that…I think we’re gonna be on the same stage…as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Unanue said.

Speculation has roiled the GOP over the past several weeks as to whether Trump will run for office again in 2024.

Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Republicans see Becerra as next target in confirmation wars Overnight Health Care: Johnson & Johnson vaccine safe, effective in FDA analysis | 3-4 million doses coming next week | White House to send out 25 million masks MORE (R-La.), who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, said Sunday that he doesn’t believe Trump will be his party’s nominee even as Trump was the clear winner in CPAC’s straw poll and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe bizarre back story of the filibuster The Bible’s wisdom about addressing our political tribalism Democrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ MORE (R-Ky.) said days earlier that he would support Trump should he win the nomination.

