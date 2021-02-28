https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/trump-teases-2024-run-may-even-decide-beat-third-time/

ORLANDO, Florida — Making his first public appearance since leaving there White House, former President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested he may run for president again in 2024.

“Actually, you know, [Democrats] just lost the White House, it’s one of those things,” Trump told CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Committee.

“But who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” he said to roaring approval from the crowd.

“I stand before you to declare that the incredible journey that we began together … we began it four years ago. It is far from being over.”

“In the end, we will win,” he maintained. “We’ve been doing a lot of winning.”

Trump again called into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

“We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process,” he stated. “This election was rigged and the Supreme Court … didn’t want to do anything about it.”

“They didn’t have the courage to act,” he added. “They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country. … They didn’t have the guts to what should be done. And that’s on top of all the other forms of cheating.”

Trump said reports that he’d be leading a brand-new political party were nothing more than “fake news.”

“We’re not starting new parties,” he assured. “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

Trump hammered the early days of the Biden administration without apologies.

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in history,” Trump said, saying the Democratic Party was anti-jobs, anti-families, anti-women and anti-science.

“We reject left-wing lunacy and in particular we reject cancel culture!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump also called for action against internet powerhouses who are squelching the political right online.

“Big Tech giants like Google and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.”

NOTE: This is a breaking news story. Click refresh for updates. WATCH Trump’s CPAC speech:

