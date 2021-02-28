https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-criticize-biden-for-having-most-disastrous-first-month-in-cpac-speech_3714678.html

Former President Donald Trump is expected to say that President Joe Biden “has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history.”

“We all knew that the Biden Administration was going to be bad—but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go,” excerpts of his speech obtained by The Epoch Times say.

The former president will issue a blunt critique of his successor during his first public speech since leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the excerpts.

This is the first time Trump will comment publicly on Biden’s policies after the Democrat was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump expected to single out Biden’s immigration policies as illegal and immoral.

“They are heartless, and they are a betrayal of our nation’s core values,” the transcript says.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Biden, in just over a month after entering the White House, took 57 executive actions, including 35 executive orders, targeting his predecessor’s conservative agenda.

Nineteen of those executive actions were signed on the first day of Biden’s presidency.

Biden replaced Trump’s America First agenda with a globalist approach—rejoining the WHO, the Paris Agreement, and United Nations Human Rights Council. He also reversed Trump’s strict border control via executive action.

Meanwhile, Biden appears to have also borrowed some policy ideas from Trump’s agenda. He signed an executive order to tighten “Buy American” rules in government procurement on Jan. 25.

Biden also is expected to continue confronting the Chinese communist regime in some areas and cooperating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in others, such as handling the CCP virus pandemic and climate change.

He’s also expected to keep tariffs as an important part of his foreign policy, which began under Trump most recently, according to his U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) nominee Katherine Kai.

READ: Excerpts of Trump’s CPAC Speech

I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over. … We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future–the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. … We all knew that the Biden Administration was going to be bad–but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go. … Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. … Biden’s radical immigration policies aren’t just illegal — they are immoral, they are heartless, and they are a betrayal of our nation’s core values. … I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open right now. No more special interest delays! … The future of the Republican Party is as a party that defends the social, economic, and cultural interests and values of working American families–of every race, every color, and every creed. Republicans believe that the needs of everyday citizens must come first. … We believe in standing up to China, shutting down outsourcing, bringing back our factories and supply chains, and ensuring that America, not China, dominates the future. Companies that leave America to create jobs in China, and other countries that have ripped us off for years, should not be rewarded, they should be tariffed, fined, and punished. … The time has come to break up the Big Tech monopolies. … The Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington DC establishment political hacks, and everybody else all over the country. … The greater the challenge, and the tougher the task, the more determined we must be to pull through and win!

