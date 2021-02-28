https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-unloads-on-biden-he-has-sold-out-americas-children-to-teacher-unions

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly tore into President Joe Biden during his CPAC speech on Sunday over a variety of issues ranging from the crisis on the southern border to the millions of American children who are not in school learning.

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history, that’s true,” Trump said. “Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last.”

Trump slammed the Biden administration for their “callous indifference toward working families” by not prioritizing getting America’s children back in school for in-person instruction.

“They must get back and get back right now, right now,” Trump demanded. “The Biden administration is actually bragging about the classroom education they are providing to migrant children on the border while at the same time, millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures. Think of it, we’re educating students on the border, but our own people, children of our citizens, citizens themselves, are not getting the education that they deserve.”

“There’s no reason whatsoever why the vast majority of young Americans should not be back in school immediately,” Trump said. “The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers’ unions. His position is morally inexcusable, you know that. Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America’s youth, and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever, they want to get out.”

TRUMP: “There’s no reason whatsoever why the vast majority of young Americans should not be back in school immediately. The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers’ unions.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/cqvJofpQ5S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

