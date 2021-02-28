https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-will-be-your-president-long-2024-mike-lindell-says-amid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Despite facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit for alleging 2020 voter fraud, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this weekend continued making such claims – even suggesting Donald Trump, who lost his presidential reelection bid last year, will back in office before the 2024 White House race.

Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges he defamed the company with false accusations about having rigged last year’s election for President Biden.

“I have all the evidence of the machines,” Lindell says in a video record this past weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

He also said the evidence is continuing to grow and will be brought to the Supreme Court, resulting in another Trump presidency before 2024.

“We’re getting more (evidence) every day,” Lindell said “It will go to the Supreme Court, and Donald Trump will be your president long before 2024.”

Lindell suggests such irregularities as deceased voters and non-residents casting ballots were missed by election officials and said he is happy about the lawsuit because it will require Dominion to bring forth evidence unseen by the public.

