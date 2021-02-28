https://www.theepochtimes.com/trumps-cpac-speech-to-declare-maga-movement-is-far-from-over_3714617.html

Excerpts of former President Donald Trump’s speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday suggest he will continue to push against the current White House’s direction on COVID-19 lockdown orders, China, and socialism.

“We all knew that the Biden Administration was going to be bad—but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go,” he is expected to say, according to excerpts published by a spokesperson. “Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history,” the former president will also say.

Trump will say: “I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over.”

Several Trump surrogates have said in recent days that the former president won’t attempt to create his own political party, which comes after just over a dozen Republican House members and senators voted to either impeach or convict him. But the text of his speech suggests he’ll try to galvanize his support within the GOP.

“The Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington D.C. establishment political hacks, and everybody else all over the country,” he said.

The speech appears to touch on a variety of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, schools, and lockdown rules. He’ll also expect to call for tougher action against the Chinese Communist Party, according to excerpts of the speech.

“I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open RIGHT NOW. No more special interest delays,” he said.

In recent weeks, some prominent conservatives have attempted to position the Republican Party as one that represents working-class Americans, unions, and low-income people, while characterizing the Democratic Party as the party representing elites, celebrities, and Big Tech.

“The future of the Republican Party is as a party that defends the social, economic, and cultural interests and values of working American families—of every race, every color, and every creed. Republicans believe that the needs of everyday citizens must come FIRST,” Trump is expected to say.

Big Tech will come into Trump’s crosshairs again. According to the text of the speech, Trump will call for “Big Tech monopolies” to be broken up, which comes about a month after Twitter, Facebook, and Google suspended the former president’s social media accounts.

“We believe in standing up to China, shutting down outsourcing, bringing back our factories and supply chains, and ensuring that America, not China, dominates the future. Companies that leave America to create jobs in China, and other countries that have ripped us off for years, should not be rewarded, they should be tariffed, fined, and punished,” the former commander-in-chief’s speech reads.

It’s not clear yet whether Trump will again try to run for president in 2024. CPAC is scheduled to end on Sunday evening and included speakers such as Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gov. Kristi Noem, and Donald Trump Jr., among others.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the White House for comment.

