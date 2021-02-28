http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AmW4qxi4Vfk/

For at least the second time in the last two months, dozens of anti-vaccine protesters demonstrated near the entrance to Dodger Stadium.

Video captured by onlookers showed anti and pro-vaccine demonstrators arguing over the merits of mask-wearing and whether vaccines are effective.

“Masks mean nothing,” one demonstrator said. “A mask does not stop the transmission of a virus. Our grandparents would have thought of that century ago.”

According to CBS Los Angeles:

Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen on video observing the protesters, keeping them from interfering with vaccine patients and trying to keep the two groups of demonstrators apart.

The demonstrations were not keeping people from getting vaccinated and no arrests were reported, said L.A.P.D. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the department’s Media Relations Section.

Dodger Stadium, home to the World Series champs, is the largest coronavirus vaccination site in the country.

