https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/540865-watch-live-trump-live-at-cpac-2021

Former President Trump and others will deliver remarks on the final day of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 3:40 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook