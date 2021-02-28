https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/02/28/watch-live-former-president-donald-trump-speaks-at-cpac-n1429009

Former President Donald Trump gave his first post-presidency speech on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). According to sources familiar with the historic speech, Trump planned to target President Joe Biden, particularly on China and on his immigration policies, and to chart out a future for the Republican Party heading into 2022.

Trump will likely excoriate the Democrats’ recent impeachment effort regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He may attack Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who vocally condemned the former president, even after voting to acquit Trump in impeachment.

As CPAC waited for Trump to speak, it played a video celebrating the great Rush Limbaugh.

Watch the speech below.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

