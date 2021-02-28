https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-crowd-enthusiasm-ever-much-love-losing-presidential-candidate-us-history-video/

President Donald Trump will speak this afternoon at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

This is President Trump’s first public speech since leaving office in January.

** Trump’s speech was pushed back to 4:15 PM Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon.

They introduced President Trump moments ago.

Have you EVER see such enthusiasm for a “losing” presidential candidate in history?

Over half a million are watching Trump’s speech just on FOX News and RSBN!

What a crowd!

The crowd started cheering, “USA! USA! USA!…” during the intro song!

AMERICA LOVES TRUMP!

