President Donald Trump will speak this afternoon at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.
This is President Trump’s first public speech since leaving office in January.
** Trump’s speech was pushed back to 4:15 PM Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon.
Trump's speech was pushed back to 4:15 PM Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon.
They introduced President Trump moments ago.
Have you EVER see such enthusiasm for a “losing” presidential candidate in history?
Over half a million are watching Trump’s speech just on FOX News and RSBN!
What a crowd!
The crowd started cheering, “USA! USA! USA!…” during the intro song!
AMERICA LOVES TRUMP!