Former President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden during his CPAC speech on Sunday for bragging about educating migrant children at the border while destroying the futures of American children with unnecessary school closures.

By this point it was hard to keep track of how many standing ovations Trump received in the first hour of his speech.

“The Biden administration is actually bragging about the education they are providing to migrant children on the border, while at the same, time millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures,” Trump asserted to massive applause.

Donald Trump: “The Biden administration is actually bragging about the education they are providing to migrant children on the border, while at the same, time millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures.” pic.twitter.com/GhO1VYB4kQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2021

