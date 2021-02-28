https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/we-give-the-wapos-glenn-kessler-four-pinocchios-for-this-100-false-tweet-on-donald-trump/
SHOT. . .
As we told you earlier, former President Trump took a shot at Joe Biden for caving to school unions and not opening up schools yet despite experts who say it’s safe to do so. A statement that prompted this tweet from the WaPo’s fact-checker asking, “Who was the president a month ago?”
Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago?
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 28, 2021
CHASER. . .
It was Joe Biden:
That would be Joe Biden, Glenn.
Need ice for that boomerang hit ? https://t.co/ySH6wKs1kP
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) February 28, 2021
joe biden https://t.co/KDVSg0uLyy
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 28, 2021
Joe Biden was president on January 28 my dude https://t.co/NxsQqtX2eQ
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2021
Can you not count? It was Biden. J-O-E. https://t.co/HamrmXEhLi
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 28, 2021
It’s a mystery:
How are you a fact checker? https://t.co/cd4WVpEZcz
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2021
We give this tweet from Glenn Four Pinocchios:
***
