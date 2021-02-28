https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/we-give-the-wapos-glenn-kessler-four-pinocchios-for-this-100-false-tweet-on-donald-trump/

As we told you earlier, former President Trump took a shot at Joe Biden for caving to school unions and not opening up schools yet despite experts who say it’s safe to do so. A statement that prompted this tweet from the WaPo’s fact-checker asking, “Who was the president a month ago?”

It was Joe Biden:

It’s a mystery:

We give this tweet from Glenn Four Pinocchios:

