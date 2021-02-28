http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/zt0AdM4JRQQ/what-am-i-doing-here.php

We would all like to know the answer to that question, Joe. Biden’s dementia proceeds apace:

“What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here.” pic.twitter.com/ojs7g8S7aj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2021

I assume that Biden is not serving as president in any meaningful sense. Normally, he would have delivered an address to a joint session of Congress by this time, like past presidents. But he hasn’t done so. The White House says that Biden will give such a speech (not technically a State of the Union, as I understand it, but functionally identical) at some point, but no date has been set. It is doubtful whether he can do it, notwithstanding that all he has to do is read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

