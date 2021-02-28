https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/28/what-i-did-is-tell-my-people-the-truth-gov-kristi-noem-drops-dr-fauci-for-accusing-her-of-ignoring-medical-advice-and-its-glorious-watch/

Governor Kristi Noem was less than impressed when Dr. Fauci claimed she had ignored medical advice and didn’t listen to the health experts.

And she set the record straight this morning.

Watch.

Gov. @KristiNoem responds to Dr. Fauci: “You indicated I ignored medical advice, and I didn’t listen to my health experts. I most certainly did. What I did, though, is tell my people the truth.” pic.twitter.com/McI8B7KSUc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2021

She’s running.

At least we seriously hope so.

What Kristi said.

She should be President of USA!! — A Witch Alone (@llissaglisten) February 28, 2021

Phuck Fauci — bongfire (@bongfire33) February 28, 2021

Governor Noem, SD: “What I did, though, is tell my people the truth.”…….. That gives me hope for the future…Good job Governor, keep up the good work, we need more like you. 😀 — Michael A. Berry (@DrMichaelABerry) February 28, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

Especially with Sleepy Joe behind the wheel.

***

