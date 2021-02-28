https://www.deseret.com/entertainment/2021/2/27/22303162/man-of-steel-henry-cavill-gina-carano-dating

“Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill has been under fire from social media for his previous relationship with former “Star Wars” star Gina Carano.

Context

Gina Carano was one of the stars of “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” spinoff show for Disney+. However, she was recently let go from the show after a social media post compared attacks on Jewish people during Nazi Germany to how people today are criticized over political beliefs, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Did they really date?

Yes. Per The Los Angeles Times, the couple dated in 2013 around the time that “Man of Steel” came out.

Reaction

Social media criticized Cavill for having dated Carano in the past. It’s not a stretch to say that social media users tried to cancel Cavil for dating Carano almost 10 years ago.

Currently judging Henry Cavill for dating Gina Carano, even though it was a decade ago… — BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! (@koohussin) February 11, 2021

just remembered henry cavill was in a relationship with gina carano and now i’m scared — Dieuwke Morren | wv spoilers ✨ (@Gimmejagger) February 11, 2021

Let’s see…Twitter cancel culture went after Gina Carano and totally misunderstood then lied about her. Now they are going after Henry Cavill? Hey cancel culture… pic.twitter.com/DKHFCtdYRx — MashyTheCat fka Vargo (@Vargo42561562) February 22, 2021

They got Gina Carano and now feel they can go after everyone, including two of the nicest guys, Henry Cavill and Chris Pratt — PoopsMcCool (@47bloodhound) February 22, 2021

