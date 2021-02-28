https://6abc.com/10377304/

PHILADELPIHA (WPVI) — A woman is in critical condition after a violent chain of events in West Philadelphia.

Police said they were initially called to the 5500 block of Jefferson Street at 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found shell casings at the scene, but no victim.

They soon discovered a woman had been dropped off at the hospital suffering from several stab wounds to the head.

She was listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the woman and a man got into a confrontation with a group of men on Jefferson Street.

During the confrontation, police said the woman was stabbed.

Later on, police said someone fired two shots at the woman and the man who was with her, but missed them both.

No arrests have been made.