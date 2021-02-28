If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

After a massive backlash against its claim that lockdowns are “quietly improving cities” on Twitter, the World Economic Forum has deleted the tweet – without an apology.

In a new tweet on Saturday, the World Economic Forum explained why it deleted the tweet, stating: “We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t ‘quietly improving cities’ around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19.”

We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/D2Pyb9x4yy — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2021

Speaking the quiet part out loud, the organization claimed that “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world,” noting that lockdowns are an “unprecedented opportunity” to “do this kind of experiment.”

“The weeks during lockdown were the quietest period we have on record. With human noise always increasing, it is highly likely that it was the quietest period for a very long time,” noted a seismologist in the now-deleted video.

hardcopy of the video they wanna poof pic.twitter.com/Shnuxh4OGF — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) February 27, 2021

The video was alarming to those who’ve noticed the World Economic Forum’s call for a “great reset.”



