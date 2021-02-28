https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/28/yikes-sen-chris-murphy-claiming-hes-friends-with-republicans-triggers-his-base-into-rage-filled-frothy-mouthed-hysterics/

We read and write about a lot of tweets, it’s the very base of all we do here at Twitchy.

Yeah, it’s sort of strange when you think about it too much but we digress.

In reading that many tweets we come across a lot of crazy, but in these past few months the level of crazy has gone off the rails, jumped the shark … it’s bad. It used to be that we were able to see a clear divide between the Left and the Right, but now it’s like we’re seeing that divide between sane and well, insane. We’ve gone beyond the Left calling everyone they disagree with a racist to calling them a Nazi and even claiming people on the Right want them dead.

Hey, we’re not making this up man … just look at the reactions to Senator Chris Murphy’s tweet about Republicans:

I am a progressive Democrat. But I’m friends with Republicans. I frequent businesses owned by Republicans. I root for sports teams full of Republicans. I’ve devoted my life to politics, but I’m careful to not let my politics consume me. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 28, 2021

Yeah, we’re calling BS on his tweet but that’s not really the story here.

The story is the Captain Insane-O level of crazy in the responses to his tweet. We suppose the media (and Democrats) spending four years telling these same people how evil Trump and his supporters are could very well have broken many of them mentally but this is … yeah.

Your replies are what happens when your party tells its voters that everyone who votes GOP is a white supremacist Nazi. I’m glad you don’t actually believe that, but you’ve convinced a lot of your voters it’s true. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 28, 2021

And we’re not entirely sure he doesn’t believe that.

“Friends with Republicans” Name one — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) February 28, 2021

Stunning and brave — Andrew 🇺🇲🇨🇴🇨🇺 (@AJyanksatlas) February 28, 2021

All the eye rolls, right?

And so begins the insanity that has enveloped the Left:

I’m sure your constituents who are members of any of the myriad marginalized communities Republicans want dead will appreciate this, sir — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 28, 2021

Huh?

Good for you, they want me to die — Trans Mandalorian (@prestonmaxallen) February 28, 2021

What?

Enjoy being friends with people that Tried to take away my healthcare — Bad Faith 🇺🇲 😷🐝 (@Jeffdc5) February 28, 2021

Gosh, it’s almost like Democrats’ rhetoric is actually hurting this country.

Whoda thunk?

I’m not. I am sure I frequent Republican businesses, but when I walk in and FOX is on, as happens often with delis and pizza places, I leave and don’t return. — Cecilia (@Cechase) February 28, 2021

That’ll teach ’em!

I’m not friends with people who refuse to see my humanity or who work to oppress my rights and the rights of others. That’s not my idea of being progressive. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) February 28, 2021

Really?

Must be nice to have that level of privilege, where you can pal around with people trying to kill the rest of us because they’re not trying to kill *you*. — Gingersnap 💛🐝 (@TheCheekyGinger) February 28, 2021

That’s a lovely sentiment but not everyone has that luxury when bad politics – and worse – ineffective, incompetent politics – are crushing them. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 28, 2021

Crushing them.

K.

As one of your constituents, and someone your “friends” routinely fantasize about killing, this is not landing with me the way you’d want it to. — Secret Gamer Girl (@SecretGamerGrrl) February 28, 2021

Fantasize about killing?

Guys, we told you.

I generally agree w your posts but this… NO. Republicans vote to hurt me, hurt my kids, put my life that I’ve built at risk to better their own lives. They DNGAF they are hurting me. In fact, that’s a selling point for them. How nice that you don’t have the same worry. 🙄 — Lisa ❤Linden’s Kid❤🦖🦖🦖 (@LMManifold) February 28, 2021

They have broken their base for their own political power. These tweets are from people who are either really bored and looking for attention OR people who are truly scared.

And that’s on the Democrats.

***

Related:

It’s official, Nancy is the new ‘Karen’: Progressive harpy hounding Hyatt in batsh*t thread for hosting CPAC does NOT go well, like at all

Who they really ARE –> Jake Tapper retweets REPUGNANT podcaster tying Ted Cruz to the tragic death of 11-year-old Texas boy

He just can’t QUIT him! Jim Acosta shows up at CPAC and the reaction is EXACTLY what you’d expect (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

