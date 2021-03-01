https://www.theblaze.com/news/12-year-old-girl-stun-guns

Police in Tampa, Florida, arrested a 12-year-old girl last week after she allegedly brought stun guns to her middle school and sold them to classmates.

The girl was arrested Friday after she was busted with the weapon by school administrators, the Tampa Police Department reported in a news release. TheBlaze has opted not to disclose the girl’s name due to her age.

A resource officer at Coleman Middle School reportedly pulled the girl out of class to interview her after other students reported that they had seen her with the devices. During the interview, the girl admitted to purchasing five electric stun guns online before bringing them to school and selling them to other students.

According to police, the girl claimed to have sold three Vipertek stun guns the day before and was still in possession of two others on Friday. Police did not say how much money the girl charged for the stun guns, but the devices are sold on Amazon starting at $9.99.

After an investigation, police charged the girl with possession of a weapon on school property and escorted her to a local juvenile assessment facility.

The three sold guns were still outstanding when the news release was written, but the school’s resource officer was said to be actively working with the students and their parents to locate them. Police asked those involved to turn in the devices to law enforcement as evidence.

“There was no threat made to any individual or the school itself,” police noted in the news release.

On Vipertek’s website, the stun gun is promoted as providing “military strength protection.”

“This rechargeable stun gun is engineered to meet the demands of Police, Military, and Security Professionals worldwide but also available to civilians who are serious about their security and safety,” a product description states.

The weapons manufacturer adds that individuals must be 18 years of age or older to purchase.

