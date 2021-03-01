https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fork-road-windham-incident-meeting-tonight-7-pm/

Guest post by Ken Eyring

A reminder to stay engaged. The Windham Board of Selectman will hold a meeting tonight via zoom and in person at the Windham High School at 7p (details below). The meeting has one agenda item: the status of the “Windham Incident.” That’s what this meeting is about.

Who should run the audit? Who should define the process? How thorough should the audit be? Who should be in control of the machines the AG wanted to “take possession” of last week? What is the status of Senate Bill SB43? Should the town perform a thorough test of the town’s voting machines with forensic specialists? Most importantly, take advantage of the opportunity to speak up and share your thoughts and concerns.

The AG’s and SOS’s offices have been asked multiple times to perform an investigation by the Selectmen – and to my knowledge, the Selectmen have not been given the courtesy of a response. Sadly, the AG’s and SOS’s offices have said they have no intention of performing a meaningful investigation into the machines nor counting the ballots. When the people responsible for investigating the largest unexplained voting discrepancy in the state of New Hampshire appear to be disinterested – it’s easy to lose faith in government. When those concerns are reinforced by a State Senator with first hand knowledge and published in two different Op-Eds here and here (must reads) then it’s time for the Town of Windham to take control of the situation.

I am a Windham resident with standing! This is about our town! Our machines! Our ballots! Our elections!!! Windham residents, as well as all of New Hampshire, have a right to answers!

“When the people fear the government, there’s tyranny; when the government fears the people, there’s freedom.”

– Thomas Jefferson

This is what Ben Franklin meant when he said we have been given a Republic “ if we can keep it !”

You can attend the meeting in person at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Rd, Windham 03087, or you can attend via Zoom (details below).

