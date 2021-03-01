https://thehill.com/homenews/news/540952-americans-views-of-china-russia-at-record-lows-gallup

Americans’ views of China and Russia have soured to record low levels, according to a new poll.

Only 20 percent of Americans surveyed give China a favorable rating, according to the Gallup poll released early Monday, representing a 13-percentage-point drop in favorability from 33 percent a year ago. Last year’s result had been the lowest since the late 1990s and tied a record low following the Chinese government’s crackdown on protestors in Tiananmen Square.

Along party lines, Republicans’ favorability toward China fell 13 percentage points to 10 percent, while Democrats’ declined 8 points to 27 percent.

When it comes to Russia, 77 of all respondents indicated they now have an unfavorable opinion of the country, including 25 percent of Republicans saying they have a somewhat favorable view of Russia and 18 percent of Democrats agreeing.

Since last year, Russia’s image has declined among independents, Gallup noted, down 12 points to 24 percent. Views from Republicans and Democrats were relatively unchanged during the same time period.

The Gallup poll was conducted Feb. 3-18 with a random sample of 1,021 adults. It has a sampling error of 4 percentage points.

President BidenJoe BidenBiden offers support to union organizing efforts Senate Democrats nix ‘Plan B’ on minimum wage hike Kavanaugh dismays conservatives by dodging pro-Trump election lawsuits MORE announced in early February his administration was ready to take on China when it came to trade, public health and human rights issues. During the last year of his presidency, former President Trump routinely blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country lied about its origins to the world.

And his first call with his Russian counterpart, Biden last month pressed Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinWest’s ‘wokeness’ helped Russia to redefine a ‘prisoner of conscience’ For better or worse: Which way will US-Saudi relations go under Biden? How to rethink Russia sanctions MORE on the SolarWinds hack and the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

