Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said to a female reporter, “I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” in a resurfaced video from the 2016 New York State Fair. This is amid a new investigation into Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of two women.

“I don’t know if I should eat the whole sausage in front of you, but I’m definitely going to eat it,” responds Bethany Cefalu, now a reporter and anchor at News 12 Westchester.

“There’s too much sausage in that picture,” Cuomo says in the exchange while his daughter looks on seated next to him.

just thinking back to that time NY Governor Andrew Cuomo hounded a local news reporter to “eat the whole sausage” pic.twitter.com/EyNxFavOyG — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 28, 2021

Cefalu jumped to Cuomo’s defense Monday morning as the video went viral.

“I was not pressured/harassed this is two people enjoying the one event – the NYS fair – that gives them a little more freedom to be informal,” Cefalu tweeted. “It’s really sad it’s being turned into anything more.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that President Joe Biden supports New York attorney general’s investigation into Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment. Biden believes “every woman coming forward should be treated with dignity and respect,” she said.

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki says “we certainly support” NY AG’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). Psaki says Biden believes “every woman coming forward should be treated with dignity and respect.” pic.twitter.com/bWQqll7fMJ — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Twitter Sunday, “There must be an independent investigation — not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

