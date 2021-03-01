https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/another-leftist-hypocrite-berkeley-teachers-union-president-demands-schools-remain-closed-seen-dropping-kid-off-person-preschool/

Rules are for the Little People–

Matt Meyer is president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers.

Meyer has fought to keep schools closed in his district.

Then last week Matt Meyer was filmed dropping his two-year-old child off at a in-person preschool.

These totalitarian leftists are all the same.

And they think nothing of it.

TRENDING: BREAKING: THE FRAUD WILL STAND – Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

KQED reported:

Parent groups are crying “hypocrisy” after a video surfaced showing the president of the Berkeley teachers union dropping off his two-year-old daughter at an in-person preschool. Matt Meyer, president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, has fought for what he called the “gold standard” for the teachers he represents — saying Berkeley schools should only reopen to in-person learning when educators are vaccinated, among other criteria. A tentative plan between the Berkeley Unified School District and Berkeley Federation of Teachers in mid-February would see preschoolers through second grade returning to class at the end of March and other grades staggering back to in-person learning through April, according to Berkeleyside. But some Berkeley parents have claimed that the union is moving too slow and are pushing for earlier school reopenings. They have long argued — and the Center For Disease Control and Prevention has agreed — that schools are safe to reopen without vaccinations for all teachers. Looking to prove a double-standard by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers union president, they followed Meyer and his 2-year-old daughter to her preschool, camera in hand. The footage they captured has ignited the ire of parents groups fighting teachers unions — and Meyer in particular.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

