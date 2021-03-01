https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2021/03/01/anti-voter-id-activists-storm-georgia-capitol-has-anyone-called-the-national-guard-n1429115

This report is officially on the list of things Don Lemon won’t be crying about on TV.

Georgia legislators just got serious about fixing this nation’s voter fraud problem by passing a bill requiring ID to vote absentee. The Hill reported,

The Georgia state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would require voters to submit a driver’s license number, state identification card number or a photocopy of an approved form of identification in order to vote absentee in the state.

Predictably, the passing of this bill sparked a protest by Democrats on Monday who don’t want anyone to know who is voting absentee. Voter ID laws mean less fraud, a thing no Democrat I’ve ever known wants. Instead, they pretend it’s “racist” to require IDs. They have no problem, however, requiring IDs to get into their conventions.

This Georgia voter-ID protest is a hoot. Remember this from 2016? #DNC2016 pic.twitter.com/MFxKX9j3YV — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 1, 2021

The protest at the Georgia state capitol was reported to have been joined by Georgia Democrats.

Several Democratic members of the Georgia House of Representatives joined in a spontaneous protest against Republican-led election reform bills at the Georgia State Capitol early Friday afternoon. The House members, numbering about a dozen or so, according to 11Alive’s Doug Richards, held signs and chanted in front of the large marble staircase in the capitol building, Richards said. “Spontaneous.” Riiiiight. Whatever the case, the police asked them to leave and mild scuffles followed.

But the thing that stood out the most to me is the lack of hyperventilating press coverage of the protest that had elements similar to the “insurrection on the Capitol” on January 6. In the video of the Georgia “insurrection” (because that’s what we’re calling trespassers at the Capitol now, right?) protesters can be seen ignoring police orders and protesting on Georgia state capitol grounds—which might not be legal anymore. Has the president* issued any executive orders banning protests on government property yet? I’d check, but there are so many it would take me till next week to get through them all.

Is the National Guard on the way? Will they build a razor-wire fence around the Georgia Capitol? Will the FBI visit every person in this crowd?

Finally. And BTW is this an “insurrection?” I’m confused about the definition. Looks like a group of people stormed a capitol building against the orders of cops. Coup2? https://t.co/qw3dYuqKUA — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 1, 2021

For the record, I’m against all law-breaking and storming of capitols. But I would like some consistency in the way these things are reported. Is it only an insurrection if Trump supporters break into government buildings and some people die of heart attacks and strokes? Maybe, and hear me out here, we could stop using the word “insurrection” to describe events that are not insurrections. That would be great.

