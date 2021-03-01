https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/arizona-republican-representative-mark-finchem-suing-arizona-democrats-malice-accused-treason-reporting-suspected-election-fraud/

CPAC 2021: Rep. Mark Finchem on Suing Members of the Arizona House and Senate for Defamation and Malice.



Arizona Representative Mark Finchem is suing members of the Arizona House and Senate for defamation related to their acts in accusing him of sedition and treason and then forwarding their claims to the corrupt media.

Representative Finchem shared at CPAC with the Epoch Times:

So earlier in January, the Democrat members of the House and Senate sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the FBI accusing me of high treason, sedition, plannin an insurrection, the overthrow of our government. All patently absurd fallacious claims, but then they turned around and sent it to the media as though it was factual. Well in that, they committed malice. TRENDING: Sidney Powell LIVE: “There Is More than Enough Evidence in the Public Now to More than Reverse the Election in at Least 5 States” (VIDEO) And I reached out to my lawyer friends and said, hey, this isn’t right. All I did was go to the capital to deliver an evidence packet to representative Gosar who in turn delivered it to Vice President Pence. I was exercising my franchise. First of all it was my free speech, but even more importantly representing my constituents…

Godspeed Representative Finchem.

