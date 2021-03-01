https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/01/awkward-and-cringe-take-a-gander-at-the-lefts-2020-love-affair-with-andrew-cuomo-in-the-most-embarrassing-tweets-we-could-find/

Boy oh boy, the Left sure loved them some Andrew Cuomo in 2020. Media, Hollywood, politicians … they gave this man an Emmy. HE WROTE A FREAKIN’ BOOK. So it’s been interesting watching the same people who spent 2020 pretending Andy was some sort of hero now pretend they were never all in on him or that they weren’t kissing his backside in the last year.

And by interesting we mean pathetic and embarrassing.

We started digging for some of the tweets but there is no way we could find all of them.

These were pretty damn painful.

Take This Poll And Settle The Debate: Who’s The Hottest Cuomo Brother? https://t.co/nKilR48wUT — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2020

Might wanna delete that, Buzzfeed. Yikes.

I love waking up to Andrew Cuomo. It’s like the universe is giving us what we’ve been missing for the last 3 years. A confident voice of leadership during terrible times. The truth, for starters. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 24, 2020

The truth. Adorbs.

Some Vogue Magazine coverage of Andrew Cuomo in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wuL0lwIeyX — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 1, 2021

Crushing on the guy accused of sexually harassing his aides.

Classy.

This makes me giddy.

Come on @NYGovCuomo, step up for the sake of our country. Signed, a constituent. https://t.co/MiKSoRSI8K — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 1, 2019

Giddy.

Poor Ben Stiller – so lost and naive.

Really appreciate @NYGovCuomo’s leadership right now in our state. https://t.co/cJiw43BqZN — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 13, 2020

Right.

Those thousands and thousands of elderly people in nursing homes ain’t gonna infect themselves with the virus.

Thank YOU @NYGovCuomo for your leadership. @CoreResponse and it’s incredibly dedicated staff and volunteers are ready to serve New Yorkers. https://t.co/cpoGq0wqwn — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) June 9, 2020

Yikes.

A plan. With metrics. And transparency. And discipline. Nothing is perfect, but if we had this kind of approach to the entire country, we’d be so much better off. Well done, @NYGovCuomo ! https://t.co/mrxg6SoSTx — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday. @BillClinton and I will be waving our flags at home. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oi2NAUT6R6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2020

There are lots and lots and lots of these.

Side note, we did search both Sleepy Joe’s and Kamala’s timelines but whaddya’ know, no tweets about Andrew Cuomo.

Hrm.

“This virus is the great equalizer:” Here’s what @NYGovCuomo said about “my best friend,” brother @ChrisCuomo, testing positive for Covid-19. “He will be fine.” pic.twitter.com/Lf91IIbseU — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2020

Tater’s best friend is Andy’s bro.

Adorbs.

It’s absolutely uncanny, you can run your life by betting against whatever Jennifer Rubin says https://t.co/uSpWWLV8iv — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 28, 2021

Oof.

Chris Cuomo is all of us. pic.twitter.com/N2ci97A3ah — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 16, 2020

Different Cuomo brother but just as much cringe.

In the absence of federal leadership, governors are stepping up. Take Andrew Cuomo for instance: pic.twitter.com/SNhKUvCmpp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 1, 2020

Dude.

***

