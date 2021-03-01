https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/01/awkward-and-cringe-take-a-gander-at-the-lefts-2020-love-affair-with-andrew-cuomo-in-the-most-embarrassing-tweets-we-could-find/

Boy oh boy, the Left sure loved them some Andrew Cuomo in 2020. Media, Hollywood, politicians … they gave this man an Emmy. HE WROTE A FREAKIN’ BOOK. So it’s been interesting watching the same people who spent 2020 pretending Andy was some sort of hero now pretend they were never all in on him or that they weren’t kissing his backside in the last year.

And by interesting we mean pathetic and embarrassing.

We started digging for some of the tweets but there is no way we could find all of them.

These were pretty damn painful.

Might wanna delete that, Buzzfeed. Yikes.

The truth. Adorbs.

Crushing on the guy accused of sexually harassing his aides.

Classy.

Giddy.

Poor Ben Stiller – so lost and naive.

Right.

Those thousands and thousands of elderly people in nursing homes ain’t gonna infect themselves with the virus.

Yikes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

There are lots and lots and lots of these.

Side note, we did search both Sleepy Joe’s and Kamala’s timelines but whaddya’ know, no tweets about Andrew Cuomo.

Hrm.

Tater’s best friend is Andy’s bro.

Adorbs.

Oof.

Different Cuomo brother but just as much cringe.

Dude.

***

