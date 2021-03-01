https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/01/because-smears-work-mollie-hemingway-shares-the-10-most-disgraceful-lies-told-by-dems-and-mainstream-media/

Big thanks and major props to Real Clear Politics for taking the time to put together a ‘top 10’ if you will list of the most disgraceful lies told by Dems and Media and double thanks to Mollie Hemingway for sharing it:

The 10 Most Disgraceful Lies Told by Dems & Media https://t.co/UDmHcKjjCS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 1, 2021

The article itself is exceptional but this ‘disgraceful lie’ in our minds is the one that stuck around for years and years:

No. 3: President Trump referred to Nazis and White supremacists as “very fine people.” Joe Biden made this a centerpiece of his campaign. It is patently false. After the Charlottesville riot, Mr. Trump on Aug. 15, 2017, said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America.” The “very fine people on both sides” comment referred to the debate over taking down statues. To make sure he wouldn’t be misunderstood, Mr. Trump added, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.” For more than three years, all major media routinely misreported that Mr. Trump had called the Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.” They still do. Because the smear works.

Because the smear works.

And that’s all that matters.

Good starter list, but they missed “Trump colluded with the Russians to win in 2016” which was kind of a big deal too. — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 1, 2021

Crap, that’s a biggie too.

How do pick only ten? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 1, 2021

1. American is an inherently racist country

2. That all the unequal results in America are the results of racism, rather than environmental, policy or other precedents.

3. That the rich don’t pay their fair share in America when we have the most progressive tax scheme globally — The Virginian (@KyleEHi58958518) March 1, 2021

Fair except THOSE have been around for a long, long time. They’re sort of ‘canon’ at this point?

Heh.

***

