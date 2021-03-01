https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-tells-mexican-president-look-mexico-equal-not-somebody-south-border-video/

Joe Biden told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that he looks at Mexico, which is ravaged by cartels, as an “equal.”

Mexico is not an “equal” to the United States.

Mexicans flee to the United States for jobs and safety from violent drug Cartels.

Americans do not flee over the southern border to live in Mexico.

Mexico’s GDP is a fraction of America’s GDP and they are ravaged by corruption and Cartel violence – but to dementia Joe, they are our “equal.”

“We look at Mexico as an equal, not as somebody who is south of our border. You are equal. And what you do in Mexico and how you succeed impacts dramatically on what the rest of the hemisphere will look like,” Biden said.

In one month we went from Trump’s “America first” agenda to Joe Biden’s “America last” agenda.

Joe Biden ended Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy which prompted tens of thousands of illegal aliens seeking asylum to flood into the US from Mexico.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador thanked Biden for telling him he wants a relationship based on respect and equality.

WATCH:

President Biden tells Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: “We look at Mexico as an equal, not as somebody who is south of our border. You are equal. And what you do in Mexico and how you succeed impacts dramatically on what the rest of the hemisphere will look like.” pic.twitter.com/jr1QSio3pY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2021

