https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-defends-gina-carano-calls-out-cancel-culture

Bill Maher, comedian and host of HBO’s “Real Time” concluded his show on Friday issuing a defense of recently-canceled Disney+ star, Gina Carano. Maher said that liberals need a “stand your ground law for cancel culture” and should stop apologizing.

Maher referenced polls that allegedly state 62% of Americans are “afraid” to share their political beliefs but an even larger number — 80% — think that political correctness is a “problem.”

“Everybody hates it and no one stands up to it,” Maher said. “Because it’s always the safe thing to swallow what you really think and just join the mob.”

Maher said that cancel culture is “real, it’s insane and it’s growing exponentially. And it’s coming to a neighborhood near you. If you think it’s just for celebrities, no. In an era when everyone is online, everyone is a public figure. It’s like we’re all trapped in ‘The Hills Have Eyes… and Wifi.’”

“Is this really who we want to become? A society of phony, clenched-a—— avatars walking on eggshells, always looking over your shoulder about getting ratted out for something that actually has nothing to do with your character or morals?” Maher questioned. “Think about everything you’ve ever texted, emailed, searched for, tweeted, blogged, or said in passing. Or now even just witnessed. ‘Someone had a Confederate flag in their dorm room in 1990 and you didn’t do anything?’ ‘You laughed at a Woody Allen movie?’”

Maher mentioned recent cancellations from the woke culture mob on the left, including Gina Carano and Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor.”

Carano was fired from the hit Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian,” earlier this month after tweeting a Holocaust comparison that was deemed anti-Semitic and offensive by the Hollywood left. Disney+ had reportedly been looking to fire Carano for some time due to her conservative views. Carano recently partnered with The Daily Wire and signed on to star in an upcoming film. Carano also appeared on Ben Shapiro’s “Sunday Special” to discuss how she was treated in the Hollywood culture.

Maher stated, “[Carano] made some Nazi analogy. Who doesn’t these days?!?…’You’re like the Nazis’ is the new ‘I don’t like you.’ ‘It’s always OK when Trump’s the Nazi.’ … By the way, you can’t work in Hollywood if you don’t believe what we believe? Yeah, in the ’50s, that’s exactly what the left complained they were being told.”

Regarding Chris Harrison stepping away from “The Bachelor” and apologizing for his insensitivity regarding alleged racist actions of one of the contestants, Maher said, “Oh good…because all my life I’ve looked up to the host of the ‘F— a Stranger Show,’…And if I thought I couldn’t count on ‘The Bachelor’ for moral guidance, I don’t know if I could go on.”

Maher continued, “Mature people understand humans are continually evolving as opposed to Wokeville, where they’re always shocked we didn’t emerge enlightened from the primordial ooze.”

Maher also went after the recent outrage over the legacy of Abraham Lincoln in places like San Francisco and Illinois, saying, “yes, the ‘Land of Lincoln’ might cancel Lincoln.”

Maher wrapped up the show, saying, “Memo to social justice warriors: When what you’re doing sounds like an Onion headline, stop.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

